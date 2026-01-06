Historic Israeli Diplomatic Visit to Somaliland Sparks Reaction
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar visits Somaliland, meeting its president amid Israel's recent formal recognition of the self-declared Republic as a sovereign state. This development has incited criticism from Somalia, which opposes Somaliland's secession efforts. The visit highlights shifting diplomatic dynamics in the region.
In a significant diplomatic development, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar is currently visiting Somaliland, an East African region with aspirations of full independence.
This visit occurs shortly after Israel's recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign entity, a decision that has been met with criticism from Somalia, Somaliland's long-standing adversary in its quest for secession.
The Israeli foreign ministry remained tight-lipped about the visit, marking a notable moment in East African geopolitics.
