Navi Mumbai Police Nab Attempted Murder Suspects Amidst Drug Probe

Police in Navi Mumbai arrested three men linked to an attempted murder case. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell apprehended the suspects in Ulwe. The individuals were also involved in drug activities, and their arrest unveiled their connection to a past attempt to murder charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough, Navi Mumbai police have successfully apprehended three individuals allegedly connected to an attempted murder case, sources revealed Monday.

The trio, seized by the anti-narcotics cell, was caught in the Ulwe area following credible intelligence alerts about their drug-related activities.

Upon investigation, Sandeep Nigade of the ANC confirmed their link to a murder attempt previously recorded at Shivajinagar police station, further identifying them as Siraj Fakir Qureshi, Akash Suresh Patel, and Wasim Mohammad Ansari, all hailing from Mumbai's Govandi district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

