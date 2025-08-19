Navi Mumbai Police Nab Attempted Murder Suspects Amidst Drug Probe

In a significant breakthrough, Navi Mumbai police have successfully apprehended three individuals allegedly connected to an attempted murder case, sources revealed Monday.

The trio, seized by the anti-narcotics cell, was caught in the Ulwe area following credible intelligence alerts about their drug-related activities.

Upon investigation, Sandeep Nigade of the ANC confirmed their link to a murder attempt previously recorded at Shivajinagar police station, further identifying them as Siraj Fakir Qureshi, Akash Suresh Patel, and Wasim Mohammad Ansari, all hailing from Mumbai's Govandi district.

(With inputs from agencies.)