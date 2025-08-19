Outrage Erupts Over Teacher's Death: Internet Suspended in Haryana

In response to widespread public unrest following the death of a 19-year-old teacher in Haryana, the state government has suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services for 48 hours in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts. The decision comes amid protests and opposition parties demanding a CBI investigation into the incident.

The body of the deceased teacher, Manisha, was discovered in a Bhiwani field on August 13, two days after she had gone missing. Her death has prompted intense political and public reactions, with allegations of negligence directed at the BJP-led state government. The emergence of a suicide note has further complicated the narrative, although the family alleges murder.

State authorities have justified the internet suspension as a measure to prevent the spread of misinformation and potential unrest. Meanwhile, the opposition continues to criticize the government's handling of the case, claiming it reveals a breakdown in law and order. The situation remains volatile as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)