Reality Show Winner Jinto Entangled in Theft Allegations

Jinto, a bodybuilder, fitness trainer, and reality show winner, faces theft charges after a woman gym owner accused him of stealing money and documents. CCTV footage purportedly captures Jinto trespassing. The Palativattom police registered a case under BNS Section 305, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jinto, a renowned bodybuilder and fitness trainer who gained fame by winning a popular reality show, has found himself embroiled in controversy after being accused of theft.

The Palativattom police disclosed that charges were pressed following a complaint from a woman gym owner, who alleged that Jinto entered the gym she leased from him and stole money and documents. CCTV footage reportedly corroborates the claim.

Investigations revealed that Jinto allegedly vandalized the property's security cameras during the act. Previously, he was questioned in a hybrid ganja case, further attracting police scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

