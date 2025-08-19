Left Menu

Gaza Aid Struggles: A Dire Humanitarian Crisis

The United Nations reports that Israel's limited allowance of supplies to the Gaza Strip is insufficient to prevent starvation. Criticism arises as the Israeli government's policies impede humanitarian aid. COGAT, Israel's military aid agency, claims significant efforts are made in aid distribution in Gaza.

Geneva | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United Nations has sounded the alarm over a potential starvation crisis in the Gaza Strip, as Israel continues to restrict the flow of humanitarian supplies into the heavily populated region. On Tuesday, the U.N.'s human rights office declared that the current level of aid allowed is woefully inadequate to stave off widespread hunger.

Thameen Al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office, stated during a Geneva press briefing that the looming hunger crisis is a direct consequence of Israel's policy of blocking sufficient humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza. The situation underscores the urgent need for international intervention to ensure the delivery of essential resources.

While COGAT, the Israeli military agency overseeing aid distribution, maintains that it is investing significant efforts into assisting Gaza, the ongoing restrictions have drawn sharp criticism. The agency asserts that it is working diligently to address the humanitarian needs within the limitations imposed by security concerns.

