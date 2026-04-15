Global Powers Demand Humanitarian Protection Amid Lebanon Crisis

In a unified call to action, ten countries, among them Australia, Brazil, and Canada, expressed significant unease about the escalating humanitarian and displacement crisis in Lebanon. A collective statement issued on Tuesday highlighted the dire need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the region.

The nations praised the ceasefire facilitated by the United States, Israel, and Iran, yet emphasized the urgent need for hostilities to cease entirely in Lebanon. Stressing the importance of protecting civilians and infrastructure amidst ongoing conflict, the signatories underscored the criticality of ensuring the safety of humanitarian workers on the ground.

The countries collectively condemned violences that place aid workers at risk, calling for strict adherence to international humanitarian law. They condemned the killing of UN peacekeepers, warning of heightened risks to humanitarian personnel in southern Lebanon, and urged accountability for violations affecting or impeding humanitarian functions.

A declaration endorsed in September 2025, aimed at bolstering the protection of humanitarian workers, illustrates a commitment to collective efforts ensuring those safeguarding lives do not jeopardize their own.

The situation in Lebanon took a troubling turn with reports of UNIFIL personnel fatalities due to cross-border clashes. In a concerning incident on April 7, Israel briefly detained a UNIFIL peacekeeper, an act swiftly resolved through UN intervention, yet marking a significant breach of international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)