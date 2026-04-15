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Sudan Faces Humanitarian Crisis Amid Prolonged Conflict

Sudan is experiencing its fourth year of conflict between military and paramilitary forces, resulting in a severe humanitarian crisis. Millions have been displaced or are in need of aid, with rampant atrocities reported, including ethnic cleansing and sexual violence. The war has significantly impacted fuel prices, food security, and healthcare systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:33 IST
Sudan Faces Humanitarian Crisis Amid Prolonged Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

Sudan is grappling with a fourth consecutive year of devastating conflict between military and paramilitary factions.

This protracted warfare has plunged millions into famine and forced a massive displacement, affecting over 30 million people who now require urgent humanitarian support.

The warring factions face allegations of atrocities ranging from ethnic cleansing to sexual violence against civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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