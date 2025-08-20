Tragic End to Family Dispute: Father Succumbs to Injuries

A tragic family altercation in Rajakkad resulted in the death of 57-year-old Madhu, after an alleged attack by his son under the influence of alcohol, police reported on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded on August 15 when Madhu's son Sudheesh, aged 35, allegedly returned home intoxicated and assaulted his mother. When Madhu tried to intervene, he was reportedly attacked, according to the authorities.

Madhu was quickly taken to a local hospital but later transferred to a facility in Thodupuzha as his injuries worsened. Despite treatment, he succumbed to his injuries. The police have apprehended Sudheesh, who remains in judicial custody, and are expected to press murder charges. The incident stemmed from a family dispute, investigators revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)