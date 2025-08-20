Tragic Discovery: Two Brothers Found Dead in Parked Car in Jaipur

The chilling discovery of two young brothers found lifeless inside a parked car in Jaipur has gripped the community with shock and grief. Anas, 8, and Ahsan, 5, sons of Shehzad, disappeared from their neighborhood while playing, sparking a desperate search by concerned family members.

Upon being found unconscious and rushed to SMS Hospital, the brothers were tragically declared dead. Authorities suspect suffocation as the cause, yet the grieving family has voiced allegations of murder. 'The precise cause will be clarified post autopsy,' stated police officials.

The vehicle, owned by a local resident, remains a focal point in police investigations, with several people questioned based on circumstantial suspicion. The community awaits closure as authorities work to unravel the details surrounding this heartrending incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)