Tragic Discovery: Two Brothers Found Dead in Parked Car in Jaipur

The lifeless bodies of Anas and Ahsan, aged 8 and 5, were discovered in a parked car in Jaipur. Missing while playing, their family initiated a search leading to this tragic find. The police suspect suffocation, but the family alleges foul play. Investigation continues to ascertain the true cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The chilling discovery of two young brothers found lifeless inside a parked car in Jaipur has gripped the community with shock and grief. Anas, 8, and Ahsan, 5, sons of Shehzad, disappeared from their neighborhood while playing, sparking a desperate search by concerned family members.

Upon being found unconscious and rushed to SMS Hospital, the brothers were tragically declared dead. Authorities suspect suffocation as the cause, yet the grieving family has voiced allegations of murder. 'The precise cause will be clarified post autopsy,' stated police officials.

The vehicle, owned by a local resident, remains a focal point in police investigations, with several people questioned based on circumstantial suspicion. The community awaits closure as authorities work to unravel the details surrounding this heartrending incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

