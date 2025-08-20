Suspected Security Breach: Man Detained in Rajasthan Over Pakistani Contacts
A 25-year-old man named Jeevan Khan was detained in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, for allegedly contacting Pakistani phone numbers. Authorities intercepted him and discovered several numbers from Pakistan on his mobile. A preliminary investigation is underway to understand the extent of his communication links.
- India
Authorities in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, have detained a 25-year-old man for questioning after intercepting his alleged communication with multiple Pakistani phone numbers.
The individual, identified as Jeevan Khan from the Sankra police station area, was stopped for allegedly conducting phone calls with Pakistani contacts.
In the initial investigation, officials discovered several Pakistan-based numbers on Khan's mobile, prompting further inquiry into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
