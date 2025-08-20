Suspected Security Breach: Man Detained in Rajasthan Over Pakistani Contacts

Authorities in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, have detained a 25-year-old man for questioning after intercepting his alleged communication with multiple Pakistani phone numbers.

The individual, identified as Jeevan Khan from the Sankra police station area, was stopped for allegedly conducting phone calls with Pakistani contacts.

In the initial investigation, officials discovered several Pakistan-based numbers on Khan's mobile, prompting further inquiry into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)