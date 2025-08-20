Russian National Charged for Alleged Attack Plot on Israeli Embassy in Berlin

German prosecutors have charged a Russian national with planning an attack on the Israeli embassy in Berlin and attempting to join the Islamic State, according to statements made on Wednesday.

Identified as Akhmad E. due to German privacy laws, the accused purportedly acquired explosive-making instructions online. However, he failed to execute his plan as he couldn't secure the necessary components, prosecutors revealed.

Detained since February at Berlin airport, Akhmad E. was allegedly en route to Pakistan for military training with ISIS. He is also accused of funding the trip by selling high-end smartphones. Prosecutors charged him on August 7 with preparing a serious act of violence and joining a terrorist group as a minor.

