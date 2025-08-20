SA Government Rebuts US Human Rights Report, Reaffirms Rural Safety Strategy

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has confirmed its intention to revise and clarify its earlier response to the 2024 United States Human Rights Report, particularly regarding claims about deteriorating safety in rural and farming communities in South Africa.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, the department stressed that the US report contained “inaccurate and distorted accounts” of the South African situation and misrepresented the reality of crime trends in farming areas.

US Report Raises Concerns on Expropriation and Rural Safety

The report, released last week by the US Department of State, alleged that South Africa’s human rights conditions had “significantly worsened” over the past year. Among its concerns was the signing of the Expropriation Act 13 of 2024, described as a troubling step toward land seizures that would disproportionately affect White Afrikaner farmers and minority groups.

It also cited allegations of human rights abuses, including arbitrary killings, unlawful detentions, and racial repression, claiming that Afrikaner farming communities were particularly vulnerable.

President Cyril Ramaphosa promulgated the Expropriation Act in January 2024, clarifying that property expropriation may only occur for a public purpose or in the public interest, with just and equitable compensation.

DIRCO Counters “Misrepresentation”

DIRCO rejected the US findings, reaffirming that South Africa’s Constitution enshrines human rights protections and its government remains committed to a rules-based international order.

“It is within this framework that we address all forms of crime, which remain a significant challenge for all our citizens, regardless of race or location. The suggestion that these crimes represent a concerted practice of racially motivated attacks is not borne out by the facts,” the statement read.

To support its position, the department cited official South African Police Service (SAPS) rural safety statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.

Six murders were recorded in farming communities between January and March 2025.

Victims included two farmers, three employees, and one farm dweller.

“These figures underscore that violent crime in rural areas affects everyone who lives and works there. While the loss of any life is a tragedy, the statistics do not indicate a racially targeted pattern,” DIRCO stated.

Strengthening Rural Safety: Multi-Stakeholder Strategy

The South African government emphasised the role of its National Rural Safety Strategy, which has been rolled out to nearly all rural police stations:

By March 2025, 893 of 900 rural police stations (99%) had fully implemented the strategy.

The approach involves enhancing police capacity and building strong partnerships with stakeholders, including traditional leaders, commercial farmer associations, unions, and civil society groups.

Key partners include:

Agri-SA and its provincial affiliates

Transvaal Agricultural Union (TAUSA)

African Farmers Association of South Africa (AFASA)

National African Farmers’ Union (NAFU)

Food and Allied Workers Union (FAWU)

AfriForum and other advocacy organisations

In addition, the government highlighted the Eyes and Ears (E2) programme, coordinated with Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA), which leverages private security resources, technology, and logistical support to improve situational awareness and crime response in rural areas.

Commitment to Transparency and Diplomacy

DIRCO reiterated South Africa’s readiness to engage with any country, including the United States, through formal diplomatic channels. The government pledged to continue providing accurate, data-driven information to counter misrepresentations and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all South Africans.

“South Africa remains committed to a transparent and collaborative approach to addressing crime,” the statement concluded.

Context: Floods, Crime, and Rural Realities

The rural safety debate comes against a backdrop of broader challenges facing South Africa, including violent crime, socio-economic disparities, and climate-related disasters such as the devastating floods of 2022 and 2025. While international reports often single out certain communities, the government insists that its policies are aimed at protecting all citizens equally, regardless of race or location.

By emphasising multi-stakeholder cooperation, data transparency, and constitutional principles, South Africa hopes to reassure both domestic and international audiences that it remains on course to strengthen human rights, justice, and rural safety.