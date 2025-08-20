Polavaram Project Sparks Existential Concerns: Odisha Tribals Rally Against Unilateral Designs

The Bharatya Janata Dal (BJD) has raised strong concerns over the ongoing Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh, urging the central government to halt construction due to risks posed to tribal communities in Odisha's Malkangiri district. The project is said to cause severe submergence and threaten the livelihoods of tribals, including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

In discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil and the Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman, the BJD highlighted the project's submergence impacts. Despite previous meetings in December with assurances from CWC to address these issues, the BJD reports that no significant measures have been implemented, causing deep dissatisfaction.

The BJD has demanded clarity on project design changes and stressed the importance of stakeholder consultation as per Supreme Court directives. The party's demands include revisiting flood discharge revisions, conducting fresh impact studies, suspending the project until concerns are resolved, and involving neutral bodies for evaluation.

