Left Menu

Polavaram Project Sparks Existential Concerns: Odisha Tribals Rally Against Unilateral Designs

The opposition BJD calls for an immediate halt to Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram project, citing existential threats to Odisha's Malkangiri district tribals. Engaging with top water authorities, they demand resolution of key issues, stakeholder consultation, and compliance with Supreme Court directives, stressing the need for cooperative federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:24 IST
Polavaram Project Sparks Existential Concerns: Odisha Tribals Rally Against Unilateral Designs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatya Janata Dal (BJD) has raised strong concerns over the ongoing Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh, urging the central government to halt construction due to risks posed to tribal communities in Odisha's Malkangiri district. The project is said to cause severe submergence and threaten the livelihoods of tribals, including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

In discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil and the Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman, the BJD highlighted the project's submergence impacts. Despite previous meetings in December with assurances from CWC to address these issues, the BJD reports that no significant measures have been implemented, causing deep dissatisfaction.

The BJD has demanded clarity on project design changes and stressed the importance of stakeholder consultation as per Supreme Court directives. The party's demands include revisiting flood discharge revisions, conducting fresh impact studies, suspending the project until concerns are resolved, and involving neutral bodies for evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
INS Tamal Strengthens Ties with Greece During Souda Bay Visit

INS Tamal Strengthens Ties with Greece During Souda Bay Visit

 India
2
India Sets Minimum Import Price for Paperboard, Targets Indonesian Imports

India Sets Minimum Import Price for Paperboard, Targets Indonesian Imports

 India
3
Syrian National Arrested in India for Fraudulent Fundraising Scheme

Syrian National Arrested in India for Fraudulent Fundraising Scheme

 India
4
Mystery of the Rhino: Assam's Pobitora Sanctuary Carcass Discovery

Mystery of the Rhino: Assam's Pobitora Sanctuary Carcass Discovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025