Accelerating River Rejuvenation: Jal Shakti Minister Pushes for Treated Water Reuse Policy

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil urged states to quickly establish policies for the safe reuse of treated water to align with national frameworks. He noted significant progress in pollution abatement projects, crucial for the Ganga rejuvenation. Aerial surveys and data-driven decision-making were prioritized in a recent meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:09 IST
Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil urged states to swiftly complete policies that ensure the safe reuse of treated water, emphasizing alignment with national standards. The minister's directive comes amidst accelerated efforts to rejuvenate rivers, particularly the Ganga, as reported by an official release.

During the 17th meeting of the Empowered Task Force, chaired by Paatil, a focus was placed on data-driven decision-making and boosting surveillance of sewage treatment systems under the Namami Gange Programme. Special attention was also directed towards drainage mapping, a crucial component in river rejuvenation strategies.

With stakeholders from various ministries and states in attendance, Paatil praised the completion of 15 pollution abatement projects this year, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's leadership with six projects, followed by Bihar and West Bengal. The meeting underscored the critical role of treated wastewater reuse and innovative solutions for sustainable river management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

