Strengthening Trilateral Ties: China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan Unite

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to enhance trilateral security and economic cooperation. Emphasizing strategic trust, he calls for stronger law enforcement and terrorism prevention. Wang advocates supporting core interests and opposing external interference, while encouraging development cooperation and investment exchanges among the countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 07:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 07:04 IST
Wang Yi

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to bolster trilateral exchanges across various levels. The initiative, part of Beijing's strategy to enhance regional security, was highlighted during a three-way meeting in Kabul.

Wang emphasized the importance of building strategic mutual trust and deepening security cooperation among the three countries. He called for improving security dialogue mechanisms and intensifying the fight against transnational terrorism, aiming to eliminate terrorism at its source. China's firm stance against external interference in the region was also reiterated.

During the discussions, Wang highlighted the necessity of amplifying development cooperation, along with trade, investment, and network connectivity among the nations. The Chinese foreign minister's statements underscore China's commitment to regional stability, focusing on mutual support and shared interests.

