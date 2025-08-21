Strengthening Trilateral Ties: China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan Unite

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to bolster trilateral exchanges across various levels. The initiative, part of Beijing's strategy to enhance regional security, was highlighted during a three-way meeting in Kabul.

Wang emphasized the importance of building strategic mutual trust and deepening security cooperation among the three countries. He called for improving security dialogue mechanisms and intensifying the fight against transnational terrorism, aiming to eliminate terrorism at its source. China's firm stance against external interference in the region was also reiterated.

During the discussions, Wang highlighted the necessity of amplifying development cooperation, along with trade, investment, and network connectivity among the nations. The Chinese foreign minister's statements underscore China's commitment to regional stability, focusing on mutual support and shared interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)