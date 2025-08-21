New Zealand Soldier Faces Historic Espionage Conviction

A New Zealand soldier has been sentenced to two years in military prison followed by discharge from the army after admitting to attempted espionage. This unprecedented conviction marks the nation's first case of spying.

The soldier, whose identity is protected, pleaded guilty to three charges, including attempting to communicate sensitive military information to what he believed was a foreign agent in 2019. However, the 'agent' was an undercover New Zealand police officer.

Military court documents revealed his possession of banned material related to the Christchurch mosque attacks. His actions emerged during an operation following the attacks, though the charges against him began as 17 separate counts now consolidated into three.

