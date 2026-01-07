Left Menu

Michael Reagan: A Legacy of Conviction and Purpose

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of Ronald Reagan, passed away at 80. A conservative commentator and media personality, he was known for preserving his father's legacy. Michael was an actor, radio host, and author, actively involved in charity work and the Reagan Legacy Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-01-2026 06:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 06:44 IST
Michael Reagan, the esteemed conservative commentator and eldest son of former US President Ronald Reagan, has passed away at the age of 80. The Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute confirmed his death in a statement on Tuesday, honoring him as a committed guardian of his father's legacy. Reagan's cause of death has not been disclosed.

Michael Reagan built a prominent career as a contributor to Newsmax television network and as the voice behind his widely recognized talk radio show, "The Michael Reagan Show." Following his family's path, he ventured into acting, appearing in TV shows like "Falcon Crest," and remained a strong voice in political and cultural discourse for nearly two decades.

Beyond his media presence, Reagan authored several books, recounting his challenging childhood and reflecting on lessons learned from his father. He was deeply involved in philanthropy, raising money for various charities through powerboat racing, and took active roles in organizations such as the Mixed Roots Foundation and the John Douglas French Alzheimer's Foundation. As leader of the Reagan Legacy Foundation, he upheld the ideologies of his father's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

