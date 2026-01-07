NCB's 2025 Crackdown: Record Drug Seizures and Convictions
In 2025, India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reported significant gains in the fight against drug trafficking. The agency issued 37 Interpol notices, seized 1.33 lakh kg of drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore, and destroyed 77,000 kg valued at Rs 3,889 crore. It secured convictions in 131 cases, achieving a 67% success rate.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reported a high-impact year in its efforts against drug trafficking for 2025, seizing massive quantities of drugs and achieving a notable conviction rate.
The federal anti-narcotics agency has been proactive internationally, obtaining 37 Interpol notices that aided in the capture of fugitives and the dismantling of drug networks.
The NCB's efforts were bolstered by the MANAS helpline, receiving over 1.19 lakh citizen interactions that led to multiple actionable tips and the busting of six clandestine drug laboratories.