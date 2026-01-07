NCB's 2025 Crackdown: Record Drug Seizures and Convictions

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reported a high-impact year in its efforts against drug trafficking for 2025, seizing massive quantities of drugs and achieving a notable conviction rate.

The federal anti-narcotics agency has been proactive internationally, obtaining 37 Interpol notices that aided in the capture of fugitives and the dismantling of drug networks.

The NCB's efforts were bolstered by the MANAS helpline, receiving over 1.19 lakh citizen interactions that led to multiple actionable tips and the busting of six clandestine drug laboratories.