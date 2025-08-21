Speaker Om Birla Laments Disruptions as 18th Lok Sabha’s Fifth Session Ends

The fifth session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which began on 21 July 2025, concluded today, with Speaker Shri Om Birla delivering a stern valedictory address. The Speaker expressed deep concern over the continuous and deliberate disruptions that overshadowed much of the Monsoon Session, warning that such behavior eroded the dignity and functioning of India’s highest legislative forum.

Speaker’s Appeal for Parliamentary Decorum

In his closing remarks, Birla criticised the sloganeering, placard displays, and orchestrated interruptions that repeatedly stalled proceedings. He stressed that Parliament is a forum of the people, with citizens placing immense trust in their elected representatives.

“The public has great expectations from their representatives. Instead of wasting precious time, members should engage in meaningful discussions on public problems, national concerns, and important legislations,” Birla said.

He noted that despite giving opportunities across party lines for debate and interventions, disruptions led to a prolonged deadlock. He cautioned that such conduct not only harmed the effectiveness of the institution but also set a poor precedent for democratic values.

Missed Opportunities for Debate

The Speaker pointed out that the session’s productivity fell far short of expectations.

At the beginning of the session, all parties agreed through the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that the House would dedicate 120 hours to debates and discussions .

However, due to continuous standoffs, the Lok Sabha managed to function for only 37 hours in total .

Out of 419 starred questions listed for oral response, only 55 questions were actually answered, leaving critical matters unresolved.

“This session demonstrates how disruptions weaken Parliament’s capacity to fulfill its constitutional responsibility. Members must realise their duty is to the people, not to party theatrics,” Birla emphasised.

Legislative Output Despite Challenges

Despite the interruptions, the government managed to table and pass a significant number of bills.

14 Government Bills were introduced during the session.

12 Bills were successfully passed, covering diverse areas of governance, reform, and economic management.

This ensured that, even amid limited working hours, Parliament fulfilled some of its legislative mandate.

Special Debates on National Issues

The session also hosted two high-profile discussions:

Operation Sindoor: Debate commenced on 28 July 2025 and concluded the next day with a reply by the Prime Minister. The operation, a key national security initiative, received focused attention despite the charged atmosphere.

India’s Space Programme: On 18 August 2025, a special discussion celebrated India’s achievements in space exploration, reflecting pride in milestones such as lunar missions, satellite launches, and international collaborations.

These debates highlighted Parliament’s potential to engage in serious and substantive deliberations, even within a disrupted session.

Upholding the Dignity of Parliament

Birla reminded members that the language and behavior displayed in the Monsoon Session had fallen short of the standards expected in the Lok Sabha. He reiterated that lawmakers must maintain restraint and dignity, both inside and outside Parliament.

“Parliamentarians must set an example for the nation and the world. Their conduct should inspire faith in the strength of India’s democracy,” he said.

Looking Ahead

As the 18th Lok Sabha moves forward, the Speaker urged members to recommit themselves to constructive debate, legislative scrutiny, and accountability, ensuring Parliament remains a vibrant arena for democracy rather than confrontation.

The valedictory address closed with an appeal for unity, respect for institutional procedures, and a shared commitment to the nation’s progress, as India faces critical policy challenges and opportunities in the coming months.