Thandi Moraka Strengthens Ties with Jordan and UAE on Diplomatic Visit

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Thandi Moraka, is on an official visit to Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of efforts to deepen South Africa’s global partnerships and expand opportunities for economic and cultural collaboration. The visit, which began on 15 August 2025, is scheduled to conclude on 24 August 2025.

Building Bilateral Ties

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said the visit is focused on strengthening government-to-government connections while expanding economic and people-to-people partnerships.

In Jordan, Moraka co-chaired the inaugural round of bilateral consultations with her Jordanian counterpart, Ambassador Majid Thalji Al Qatarneh. The meeting set the foundation for structured dialogue between the two countries, opening avenues for enhanced cooperation in trade, education, tourism, and cultural exchange.

“These consultations provided the foundation for future engagements and will pave the way for enhancing cooperation between the two countries,” DIRCO said in a statement.

Economic Cooperation and Market Opportunities

South Africa is particularly interested in creating frameworks to encourage private sector participation and to build stronger trade links with both Jordan and the UAE.

Investment missions, trade delegations, and bilateral business forums are expected to become the backbone of future cooperation.

Priority will be given to high-growth sectors , with emphasis on innovation, renewable energy, creative industries, and women-led enterprises.

The initiative complements South Africa’s goal to expand intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), while linking with partners in the Middle East.

DIRCO noted that both Jordan and the UAE are diversifying their economies away from traditional resource dependence—a vision that aligns with South Africa’s own market expansion strategy.

Promoting Tourism and Cultural Exchange

To boost tourism cooperation, Deputy Minister Moraka visited Jordan’s world-renowned UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Petra, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

At Petra, she met with Dr. Fares Braizat, Chairman of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), and later engaged with Engineer Rustom Mkhlian, Secretary General of the Baptismal Site, which holds deep religious and historical significance.

She also met with women-owned businesses in Jordan, exploring partnerships between South African women entrepreneurs and Jordanian businesses, particularly in the creative industries and furniture sectors.

Engagement with the UAE

While in the UAE, Moraka is expected to hold high-level talks with Emirati officials to reinforce the growing political and economic partnership between South Africa and the Gulf state. The UAE is already one of South Africa’s top trade partners in the Middle East, and discussions are set to focus on expanding investment flows, skills exchange, and tourism promotion.

Aligning with Global Goals

DIRCO highlighted that the visit also comes at a time when global collaboration is vital for inclusive growth. Both Jordan and the UAE are seen as strategic partners in advancing South Africa’s agenda of promoting inclusive development, women’s empowerment, and digital transformation.

“Both the UAE and Jordan’s interest in diversifying their economies align with South Africa’s broader commitment to expand market opportunities as well as to promote intra-African trade under the AfCFTA,” the department stated.

Looking Ahead

Deputy Minister Moraka’s engagements are expected to pave the way for structured economic cooperation, tourism development, and cultural partnerships between South Africa and its Middle Eastern counterparts. Her meetings also reaffirm South Africa’s broader foreign policy vision of building people-centered diplomacy that delivers tangible benefits for citizens at home.

The visit, which concludes on 24 August 2025, underscores South Africa’s determination to strengthen ties with global partners while advancing national interests in trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange.