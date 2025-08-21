Left Menu

Trump's Legal Reprieve: Half-Billion Penalty Overturned

A New York appeals court overturned a near half-billion-dollar penalty against Donald Trump, citing excessive fines. This decision challenges a previous ruling that Trump inflated asset values to benefit his business. The ruling pauses penalties and bans while continuing monitoring of the Trump Organization.

21-08-2025
In a significant legal twist, a New York state appeals court has overturned a hefty financial penalty imposed on former U.S. president Donald Trump. The half-billion-dollar fine was initially levied after Trump was found to have fraudulently inflated his asset values to benefit his business interests.

The court's decision is a setback for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who pursued the civil fraud case against Trump. The five-judge panel in Manhattan showed division, with some supporting James' authority but others deeming the fine excessive.

While some restrictions on Trump's business dealings remain paused during the appeals process, the court has allowed continued oversight of the Trump Organization by a court-appointed monitor.

