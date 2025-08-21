Trump's Legal Reprieve: Half-Billion Penalty Overturned
A New York appeals court overturned a near half-billion-dollar penalty against Donald Trump, citing excessive fines. This decision challenges a previous ruling that Trump inflated asset values to benefit his business. The ruling pauses penalties and bans while continuing monitoring of the Trump Organization.
In a significant legal twist, a New York state appeals court has overturned a hefty financial penalty imposed on former U.S. president Donald Trump. The half-billion-dollar fine was initially levied after Trump was found to have fraudulently inflated his asset values to benefit his business interests.
The court's decision is a setback for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who pursued the civil fraud case against Trump. The five-judge panel in Manhattan showed division, with some supporting James' authority but others deeming the fine excessive.
While some restrictions on Trump's business dealings remain paused during the appeals process, the court has allowed continued oversight of the Trump Organization by a court-appointed monitor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ball now in EC's court to give electronic data as required: Rahul Gandhi on alleged poll fraud.
There is a huge 'criminal fraud' being perpetrated across country by EC, party in power, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Election Fraud as CEO Challenges Him for Proof
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter Fraud in Karnataka Polls
EC partaking in this 'fraud'. I think Judiciary needs to get involved in this: Rahul Gandhi on alleged poll fraud.