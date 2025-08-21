Federal Reserve Under Scrutiny: The Probe Into Lisa Cook
The U.S. Justice Department has initiated an investigation into Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. A top official has informed Fed Chair Jerome Powell about the probe and suggested removing Cook from the board. The report, highlighted by Bloomberg News, has yet to be verified by Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:27 IST
The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Thursday.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has been notified of the probe, with a top department official recommending Cook's removal from the board.
Reuters has not independently verified the report, leaving questions surrounding the investigation's validity and potential impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement