Personal Enmity Leads to Murder in Pune: A Tragic Tale of Trust and Betrayal
Three adults were arrested and three minors detained for the murder of IT professional Saurabh Swami Athawale. The incident stemmed from personal enmity involving a juvenile's relationship. Athawale's body was discovered on August 19. The accused have been charged under local laws and are in police custody.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking case rooted in personal enmity, Pune authorities have arrested three adults and detained three minors linked to the murder of Saurabh Swami Athawale, an IT professional who was reported missing earlier in August.
The 28-year-old's lifeless body was discovered near the Katraj Tunnel on August 19, a day after he was reported missing, following a tip-off from a concerned commuter that prompted a comprehensive police investigation.
Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill revealed that the murder was a result of a soured relationship involving one of the juvenile suspects, leading to deep-seated resentment. The accused have been held under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act provisions and currently remain in police custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat ATS Arrests Influencer: Social Media Links to Al-Qaeda Propaganda
Far-Right Threat: Arrests and Allegations in Bavaria
Bavarian Arrests Highlight German Far-Right Plots
Tragedy in Mayurbhanj: Arrests Made in Disturbing Case
Twelve Undocumented Foreign Nationals to Appear in Court After N4 Arrests