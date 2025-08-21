Personal Enmity Leads to Murder in Pune: A Tragic Tale of Trust and Betrayal

In a shocking case rooted in personal enmity, Pune authorities have arrested three adults and detained three minors linked to the murder of Saurabh Swami Athawale, an IT professional who was reported missing earlier in August.

The 28-year-old's lifeless body was discovered near the Katraj Tunnel on August 19, a day after he was reported missing, following a tip-off from a concerned commuter that prompted a comprehensive police investigation.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill revealed that the murder was a result of a soured relationship involving one of the juvenile suspects, leading to deep-seated resentment. The accused have been held under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act provisions and currently remain in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)