Rohit Godara Gang Associates Nabbed After Gurugram Shootout
Two men linked to the Rohit Godara gang were arrested in Gurugram after an encounter with police. The suspects, injured during the shootout, were tied to a previous attack on Inspector Anil Chillar. Authorities recovered illegal firearms, and multiple cases are pending against the suspects.
In a dramatic encounter early Thursday in Gurugram's Sector 10, police captured two men suspected to be associated with the notorious Rohit Godara gang. The suspects, Nitin and Yashpal, sustained leg injuries in the shootout and were taken to the hospital.
The confrontation was triggered by a previous attack on Inspector Anil Chillar in Rewari, with the same men allegedly involved. Authorities revealed the recovery of two illegal pistols and nine bullet shells from the scene.
Inspector Rakesh Kumar of the Bahadurgarh STF led the arrest operation after receiving intelligence about the suspects' presence near Garhi Harsaru road. The alleged criminals, also accused of previous offenses, tried to flee, engaging in a firefight with the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
