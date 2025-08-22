Allegations of Misconduct in Kerala Nuns' Trafficking Case

Three women, claiming harassment and verbal abuse during a human trafficking investigation involving Kerala nuns, have approached the Chhattisgarh women's commission. The case, leading to the arrest of two nuns, has sparked controversy and political tensions in the region.

Chhattisgarh State Women's Commission chairperson, Kiranmayee Nayak, noted that the commission held a hearing on August 20. The complainants were present, but those accused of misconduct did not appear. Consequently, the commission has taken steps to ensure their presence at the next session scheduled for September 2.

The arrest of Catholic nuns Preethi Mary and Vandana Francis, along with tribal man Sukhman Mandavi on charges of forced conversion, has drawn criticism from political entities like the Congress and CPI(M). The alleged victims assert they were assaulted and coerced into false testimonies by Bajrang Dal members, a claim the group denies.

