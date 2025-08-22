Philippines and Australia Boost Defence Ties Amidst South China Sea Tensions

In a significant move towards bolstering regional security, the Philippines and Australia are in the process of formalizing a new defense agreement, set to be signed next year. The cooperation aims to enhance joint military exercises and strengthen deterrence capabilities in response to increasing security challenges.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles announced that the agreement would include developing defense infrastructure across five Philippine locations. This initiative comes as both countries work to counter escalating activities by China in the South China Sea, a vital trade route subject to territorial disputes.

Recent military exercises titled 'ALON' underscore the growing collaboration between the Philippines, Australia, and Canada in the region. However, tensions remain high, with the Philippines noting increased Chinese maritime presence near key locations, prompting calls for international attention and condemnation of Beijing's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)