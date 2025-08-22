Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Decision on Stray Dogs Sparks Positive Reactions

The Supreme Court's ruling allows for stray dogs to be released back into their localities post-sterilization and vaccination. This decision has been well-received in Uttar Pradesh, even by the family of a kabaddi player who died from rabies following a stray dog bite. Authorities are set to follow the new guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr/Varanasi/Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:13 IST
Supreme Court's Landmark Decision on Stray Dogs Sparks Positive Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent ruling to allow the release of stray dogs back into their original localities after sterilization and vaccination has garnered widespread approval across Uttar Pradesh. This decision overhauls a previous directive that prohibited their relocation.

The family of Brijesh Solanki, a kabaddi player from Bulandshahr who succumbed to rabies after a stray puppy bite, expressed support for the ruling. Solanki had ignored his injury and failed to get timely medical treatment. His family hopes the new measures will prevent future tragedies.

Local leaders and religious figures have also praised the decision. Mahant Jitendra Mohan Puri from the Batuk Bhairav Temple highlighted the cultural importance of dogs, calling them companions to humanity. Ghaziabad's mayor affirmed the city's commitment to implementing the Supreme Court's directives once the state provides further guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025