Supreme Court's Landmark Decision on Stray Dogs Sparks Positive Reactions

The Supreme Court's recent ruling to allow the release of stray dogs back into their original localities after sterilization and vaccination has garnered widespread approval across Uttar Pradesh. This decision overhauls a previous directive that prohibited their relocation.

The family of Brijesh Solanki, a kabaddi player from Bulandshahr who succumbed to rabies after a stray puppy bite, expressed support for the ruling. Solanki had ignored his injury and failed to get timely medical treatment. His family hopes the new measures will prevent future tragedies.

Local leaders and religious figures have also praised the decision. Mahant Jitendra Mohan Puri from the Batuk Bhairav Temple highlighted the cultural importance of dogs, calling them companions to humanity. Ghaziabad's mayor affirmed the city's commitment to implementing the Supreme Court's directives once the state provides further guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)