Celebrating Leadership: Awards for Andaman and Nicobar's Gram Pradhans

Two gram panchayat pradhans from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, T Yaghambaram and Pratima Roy, have been honored by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj for their leadership and contributions to grassroots development. The recognition highlights efforts in community-led initiatives and strengthening democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant acknowledgment of grassroots leadership, T Yaghambaram and Pratima Roy, pradhans of Calicut and Nabagram gram panchayats in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, have been feted by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The pradhans were awarded on August 14 by Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh for their exemplary service.

The recognition celebrates their outstanding contributions towards the holistic development of their panchayats, emphasizing community-led initiatives and women-led governance. This honor showcases the commitment of the islands' PRI leaders to enhancing democratic values at the grassroots level.

Both pradhans expressed gratitude for the national recognition, underscoring their successful implementation of government schemes like PMAY, NRLM, and SBM. Their leadership efforts have been pivotal in driving local development and improving the quality of life in rural communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

