Key Bureaucratic Movements in India: A Comprehensive Overview

A major reshuffle in the Indian administration saw Rajit Punhani appointed CEO of the FSSAI. The reshuffle involves multiple positions in key departments including Water Resources, Mines, Ports, Ex-Servicemen Welfare, and more, with prominent IAS officers taking on new roles across various ministries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle announced on Friday, Rajit Punhani has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Punhani, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1991 Bihar cadre, will move from his current role as the Secretary for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Debashree Mukherjee will replace Punhani in his previous position, transitioning from her role as Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. V L Kantha Rao, previously Mines Secretary, takes over Mukherjee's prior post. Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal, current CEO of NATGRID, is named Secretary, Ministry of Mines, succeeding Rao.

Additional shifts include Vijay Kumar moving to Secretary of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Alka Upadhyaya being appointed Secretary of the National Commission for Minorities, and various other reassignments across multiple ministries, marking a strategic reshuffle of top-level positions in the Indian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

