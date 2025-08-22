Peace Amid Tension: Mizoram and Assam Concur on Border Status Quo
Mizoram and Assam have agreed to maintain the status quo in the disputed border areas following fresh tensions. A recent incident involved Assam officials allegedly damaging a rubber plantation in Mizoram. Both states have a history of border disputes, stemming from colonial-era demarcations, and have held multiple discussions to resolve the issue.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced an agreement with Assam to uphold the status quo along their contested border, after fresh tensions arose. The dialogue was initiated after Assam personnel reportedly damaged a Mizoram rubber plantation.
Officials from both states convened to discuss the controversial incident, with focus on avoiding future conflicts and referencing higher authorities for further decisions. The disputed territory is claimed by both sides as part of their jurisdiction.
The border issue, rooted in colonial demarcations, remains unresolved despite several dialogues. A meeting last April reinforced the decision to maintain the status quo as both sides navigate the decades-old dispute.
