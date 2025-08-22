Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Strikes Threaten Russian Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian forces have executed a strategic strike on a Russian energy facility, potentially suspending crucial oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia for five days. This marks a critical juncture as Russia and Ukraine continue to target each other's energy infrastructures.

Since the 2022 invasion, the European Union has steadily cut back on Russian energy imports, aiming for a complete phase-out by 2027. Yet, Slovakia and Hungary maintain ties with Russia, resisting sanctions and opposing EU-led energy diversification efforts—a stance reinforced by the Druzhba pipeline attacks.

Central European leaders have called on the European Commission to ensure energy security amid the strikes. Meanwhile, Hungary's PM Viktor Orban's communication with former U.S. President Trump underscores the geopolitical complexities entwined with these developments.

