Left Menu

Ajay Kumar Bhalla: A New Chapter for Nagaland's Governance

Ajay Kumar Bhalla is set to be sworn in as the new governor of Nagaland, succeeding La Ganesan, who passed away in August. Bhalla previously served as the governor of Manipur. His extensive administrative experience is expected to aid in promoting peace and progress in Nagaland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:02 IST
Ajay Kumar Bhalla: A New Chapter for Nagaland's Governance
Ajay Kumar Bhalla
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Kumar Bhalla is poised to begin his tenure as the governor of Nagaland, following his predecessor La Ganesan's passing on August 15 in Chennai. Bhalla, who was serving as the governor of Manipur, will now assume dual responsibilities, highlighting his administrative prowess.

The official swearing-in ceremony for Bhalla is scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima. This event marks the beginning of what many hope will be a period of growth and stability under Bhalla's leadership, as expressed by Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio.

Chief Minister Rio highlighted Bhalla's extensive experience in governance and administration, suggesting that it will be instrumental in furthering peace and harmony in the state. The announcement comes as the state concluded a week of mourning for the late Ganesan, a veteran leader who had significant roles in Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
2
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States
4
Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025