Ajay Kumar Bhalla: A New Chapter for Nagaland's Governance

Ajay Kumar Bhalla is poised to begin his tenure as the governor of Nagaland, following his predecessor La Ganesan's passing on August 15 in Chennai. Bhalla, who was serving as the governor of Manipur, will now assume dual responsibilities, highlighting his administrative prowess.

The official swearing-in ceremony for Bhalla is scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima. This event marks the beginning of what many hope will be a period of growth and stability under Bhalla's leadership, as expressed by Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio.

Chief Minister Rio highlighted Bhalla's extensive experience in governance and administration, suggesting that it will be instrumental in furthering peace and harmony in the state. The announcement comes as the state concluded a week of mourning for the late Ganesan, a veteran leader who had significant roles in Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland.

(With inputs from agencies.)