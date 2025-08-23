Left Menu

The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

Michael Sang Correa, a Gambian ex-member of an armed unit under ex-dictator Yahya Jammeh, was sentenced to over 67 years by a U.S. court for torturing victims. His arrest marks the first prosecution of a 'Junglers' member, a group notorious for their brutality against coup plot suspects during Jammeh's regime.

In a landmark case, Michael Sang Correa, a former member of the dreaded Gambian unit known as the 'Junglers,' received a sentence exceeding 67 years for his role in torturing numerous individuals. This conviction, upheld by a U.S. jury in April, marks the first prosecution of its kind involving the notorious group.

Correa, a Gambian national, was convicted of conspiracy to commit torture and five counts of torture for his actions in 2006. These actions included heinous acts such as beatings and flesh burning, aimed at suspected coup plotters against then-president Yahya Jammeh, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The sentencing marks a significant point in addressing human rights abuses during Jammeh's era. Correa's arrest in 2020 was pivotal, leveraging a U.S. law that criminalizes acts of torture conducted abroad, showcasing an international commitment to justice.

