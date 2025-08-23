Left Menu

Inside Belarus: Women Political Prisoners Reveal a Grim Reality

Antanina Kanavalava, a former political prisoner in Belarus, endured inhumane conditions and harsh treatment while incarcerated. The prison system, notorious for its cruelty, places female detainees in precarious situations, and many suffer physical and emotional trauma. Human rights advocates continue to push for accountability and improved conditions.

Antanina Kanavalava recounts her harrowing experiences during her four-year incarceration as a political prisoner in a Belarusian penal colony, highlighting ongoing fears and trauma.

Denied basic rights and subjected to unsanitary conditions, Kanavalava reflects on her ordeal, where women prisoners, including herself, faced relentless oppression and inhumane treatment.

Despite international condemnation, the Belarus regime, under President Lukashenko, who continues to deny international monitoring, maintains the oppressive conditions faced by women in prison.

