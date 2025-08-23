Inside Belarus: Women Political Prisoners Reveal a Grim Reality

Antanina Kanavalava recounts her harrowing experiences during her four-year incarceration as a political prisoner in a Belarusian penal colony, highlighting ongoing fears and trauma.

Denied basic rights and subjected to unsanitary conditions, Kanavalava reflects on her ordeal, where women prisoners, including herself, faced relentless oppression and inhumane treatment.

Despite international condemnation, the Belarus regime, under President Lukashenko, who continues to deny international monitoring, maintains the oppressive conditions faced by women in prison.

