Left Menu

CBI Raids Anil Ambani's Residence Amid Fraud Allegations Against RCOM

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a search at Anil Ambani's residence and official premises of Reliance Communication Ltd in Mumbai, following allegations of defrauding the State Bank of India of Rs 2929.05 crore. The investigation includes claims of misrepresentation and misuse of credit facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:16 IST
CBI Raids Anil Ambani's Residence Amid Fraud Allegations Against RCOM
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensified its probe into the alleged Rs 2929.05 crore fraud by Reliance Communication Ltd. (RCOM) by conducting raids on director Anil Ambani's residence and RCOM's official premises in Mumbai.

The CBI filed an FIR against Ambani and others, following State Bank of India's complaint of deceit through misuse and misrepresentation of credit facilities. Key allegations involve the diversion and misutilisation of loan funds and fraudulent financial activities.

The legal tussle sees RCOM grappling with the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, while Ambani faces a Personal Insolvency Resolution under the IBC, as financial mismanagement under scrutiny continues to loom over the entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025