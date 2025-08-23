Temple Town Turmoil: Arrest Signals Unfolding Truth

Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple, expressed relief over the arrest of the complainant in a case stirring turmoil in the temple town. Allegations of murders and assaults had weighed heavily on the community, but the arrest is seen as a step toward clarity.

Heggade addressed a gathering in Dharmasthala, highlighting the distress caused by these unfounded allegations and voicing confidence that justice would prevail as investigations continue.

The complainant, C N Chinnaiah, alleged misconduct during his tenure as a sanitation worker. The Special Investigation Team is investigating, with skeletons discovered that may corroborate his claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)