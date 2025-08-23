Left Menu

Temple Town Turmoil: Arrest Signals Unfolding Truth

Veerendra Heggade welcomed the arrest of a complainant alleging murders and assaults in Dharmasthala, emphasizing that the truth is emerging. The complainant, C N Chinnaiah, alleged forced burials and assaults over two decades. An SIT arrested him for further investigation, with skeletal remains found at identified sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-08-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:22 IST
Temple Town Turmoil: Arrest Signals Unfolding Truth
  • Country:
  • India

Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple, expressed relief over the arrest of the complainant in a case stirring turmoil in the temple town. Allegations of murders and assaults had weighed heavily on the community, but the arrest is seen as a step toward clarity.

Heggade addressed a gathering in Dharmasthala, highlighting the distress caused by these unfounded allegations and voicing confidence that justice would prevail as investigations continue.

The complainant, C N Chinnaiah, alleged misconduct during his tenure as a sanitation worker. The Special Investigation Team is investigating, with skeletons discovered that may corroborate his claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025