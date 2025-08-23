Temple Town Turmoil: Arrest Signals Unfolding Truth
Veerendra Heggade welcomed the arrest of a complainant alleging murders and assaults in Dharmasthala, emphasizing that the truth is emerging. The complainant, C N Chinnaiah, alleged forced burials and assaults over two decades. An SIT arrested him for further investigation, with skeletal remains found at identified sites.
Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple, expressed relief over the arrest of the complainant in a case stirring turmoil in the temple town. Allegations of murders and assaults had weighed heavily on the community, but the arrest is seen as a step toward clarity.
Heggade addressed a gathering in Dharmasthala, highlighting the distress caused by these unfounded allegations and voicing confidence that justice would prevail as investigations continue.
The complainant, C N Chinnaiah, alleged misconduct during his tenure as a sanitation worker. The Special Investigation Team is investigating, with skeletons discovered that may corroborate his claims.
