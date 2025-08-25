Left Menu

Historic Grenade Discovery in Jammu's Heart

A rusted grenade was discovered by Jammu and Kashmir police during a routine patrol in Iqbal Colony, Safakadal. The area was promptly cordoned off and the explosive device safely removed by the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir police uncovered a rusted grenade while on a regular patrol in Iqbal Colony, Safakadal. Officials revealed the explosive device was found in a garbage dump, stirring concerns in the downtown area.

The local authorities acted swiftly, cordoning off the region to ensure public safety. The discovery prompted immediate action as security teams worked to securely remove the grenade from the site.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in the region, emphasizing the crucial role of vigilance in maintaining communal safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

