Tailor Turned Fugitive: Crime Unraveled in Delhi's Dabri Area
A tailor in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly murdering a woman and attempting to dispose of her body following a financial dispute. The victim went missing on August 21, and the incident was uncovered through police investigation involving CCTV footage. Efforts are ongoing to ascertain any accomplices.
A shocking crime has unfolded in Delhi's Dabri area where a 35-year-old tailor has been apprehended for allegedly strangling a woman. The incident came to light after police discovered the deceased following a complaint filed by her mother.
The case took a turn when investigators delved into CCTV footage and uncovered shocking evidence. The footage revealed the tailor, identified as Saleem, entering a building with the victim, who was reported missing since August 21. Saleem was later captured on camera leaving the premises with a concealed figure.
Police suspect the murder was motivated by a monetary dispute between the two. The accused attempted to dispose of the body in a local drain, but fled when the body slipped, attracting public and police attention. Authorities have registered a case and are probing for potential accomplices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
