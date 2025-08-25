Left Menu

Tailor Turned Fugitive: Crime Unraveled in Delhi's Dabri Area

A tailor in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly murdering a woman and attempting to dispose of her body following a financial dispute. The victim went missing on August 21, and the incident was uncovered through police investigation involving CCTV footage. Efforts are ongoing to ascertain any accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking crime has unfolded in Delhi's Dabri area where a 35-year-old tailor has been apprehended for allegedly strangling a woman. The incident came to light after police discovered the deceased following a complaint filed by her mother.

The case took a turn when investigators delved into CCTV footage and uncovered shocking evidence. The footage revealed the tailor, identified as Saleem, entering a building with the victim, who was reported missing since August 21. Saleem was later captured on camera leaving the premises with a concealed figure.

Police suspect the murder was motivated by a monetary dispute between the two. The accused attempted to dispose of the body in a local drain, but fled when the body slipped, attracting public and police attention. Authorities have registered a case and are probing for potential accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

