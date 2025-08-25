Tailor Turned Fugitive: Crime Unraveled in Delhi's Dabri Area

A shocking crime has unfolded in Delhi's Dabri area where a 35-year-old tailor has been apprehended for allegedly strangling a woman. The incident came to light after police discovered the deceased following a complaint filed by her mother.

The case took a turn when investigators delved into CCTV footage and uncovered shocking evidence. The footage revealed the tailor, identified as Saleem, entering a building with the victim, who was reported missing since August 21. Saleem was later captured on camera leaving the premises with a concealed figure.

Police suspect the murder was motivated by a monetary dispute between the two. The accused attempted to dispose of the body in a local drain, but fled when the body slipped, attracting public and police attention. Authorities have registered a case and are probing for potential accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)