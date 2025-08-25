Daring Capture: Sharpshooters Nabbed in YouTuber's Shooting Case
Two suspected sharpshooters from the Neeraj Faridpuria–Himanshu Bhau gang were arrested in connection to a shooting outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence. The suspects, Gaurav Singh and Aditya Tiwari, were captured by police during an operation in Rohini. A fresh Arms Act case has been registered.
In a significant breakthrough, police arrested two suspects involved in the shooting outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's home in Gurugram. The duo, believed to be sharpshooters from the notorious Neeraj Faridpuria–Himanshu Bhau gang, were nabbed in Rohini, Delhi.
The suspects, identified as Gaurav Singh, alias Nikka, and Aditya Tiwari, were seized with a pistol, live cartridges, and a mobile phone. Singh, a Faridabad dropout, previously faced charges of vandalism, while Tiwari, a BCA student from Bihar, has no prior criminal record.
Following a tip-off, the arrest was a coordinated effort led by inspectors Puran Pant, Ravi Tushir, and Braham Prakash. The suspects attempted to engage the police but were overpowered. The gang's oversight by jailed leader Neeraj Faridpuria and associate Himanshu Bhau, signals an organized criminal effort under investigation.
