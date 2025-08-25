Left Menu

Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho Acquitted in 1998 Power Rebate Scam

In a 1998 power rebate case, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho was acquitted by a special court. Godinho was accused of granting unwarranted rebates to industrial units, causing significant losses. The case, originally exposed by Manohar Parrikar, highlighted alleged violations of governmental procedures.

Updated: 25-08-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:38 IST
  • India

Goa's Transport Minister, Mauvin Godinho, has been acquitted in a 1998 power rebate 'scam' after a special court ruling. The verdict, delivered by Special Judge Irshad Agha, cleared him of wrongdoing.

Godinho had faced allegations of causing a Rs 4.52 crore loss to the state by granting rebates to industrial units without necessary consultations. The charges were brought to light by former Leader of Opposition, Manohar Parrikar.

The case revolved around a controversial notification that issued a 25% electricity tariff rebate. However, the court found no sufficient evidence to convict the minister, concluding an investigation that began over two decades ago.

