Justice Delayed But Delivered: Acquittal After 21 Years
After 21 years, a fast-track court acquitted two individuals in a murder case due to insufficient evidence. The court ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges convincingly. During the trial, both the complainant and one of the accused died, further complicating the case.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a fast-track court acquitted two men after 21 years in a murder case, citing inadequate evidence. The ruling was confirmed by government counsel Arun Sharma.
The court, under the judgment of Kamla Pati, determined that the prosecution could not prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt, leading to the acquittal of Rajiv and Jitendra. Defense counsel Anil Jindal highlighted these findings while speaking to PTI.
The case dates back to December 15, 2004, when Sushil was allegedly murdered over an old dispute. The trial was further complicated by the deaths of the complainant and one of the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
