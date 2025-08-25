Left Menu

The Call for Justice: Nagaland's United Stand

A large rally was held demanding justice for Kesutlungle Newme, a murdered daily wage earner in Nagaland. Organized by local social groups, the rally called for urgent action from authorities. An ultimatum was given to reveal culprits within 15 days, citing delays in the investigation process.

A massive rally unfolded on Monday as thousands demanded justice for 31-year-old Kesutlungle Newme, found dead near a pond in Nagaland's Pimla village. The gathering aimed to bring attention to perceived failures in the investigation.

Kesutlungle, a daily wage earner, was presumably killed while gathering vegetables. The protest was spearheaded by the Zeliangrong Youth Organisation Nagaland, along with student and civil society groups. Calls for justice emphasized the need for communal unity in demanding the truth.

Protesters urged the release of a pending forensic report and the identification of perpetrators within 15 days to avoid further legal actions. The case has already seen the arrest of one individual, allegedly responsible for the crime, while an investigation led by a Special Investigation Team is ongoing.

