Supreme Court To Rule on MP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment Dispute

The Supreme Court has reserved its ruling on a plea challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court order that stopped civil judge recruitment for candidates without three years of legal practice. This contentious issue arose following a 2023 amendment to the state's Judicial Services rules, which instituted the practice requirement.

The bench, consisting of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar, heard arguments about the rule changes. Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey opposed a re-exam, labeling it "unconstitutional, impractical" and a legal quagmire.

The top court's decision is particularly awaited following claims from candidates who deemed themselves eligible under the amended rules but faced exclusion. Meanwhile, the HC's directive continues to influence recruitment dynamics, ensuring only candidates meeting new criteria progress to the judge selection process.

