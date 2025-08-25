NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Alleges Massive CIDCO Land Scam

In a significant political revelation, NCP leader Rohit Pawar demanded the resignation of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat, charging him with orchestrating a land scam in Navi Mumbai. Pawar alleges possession of substantial evidence implicating Shirsat in illegal land disbursements exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.

Pawar asserts that during Shirsat's tenure as CIDCO chairman in early 2024, he unlawfully facilitated land allotments to a family in Navi Mumbai, bypassing established legal procedures. This claim is supported by a trove of documents, including government reports and legal affidavits, which Pawar has presented to the Chief Minister.

Despite the gravity of these allegations, responses vary within the political arena. While NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal stresses the need for verification of the evidence, the opposition calls for immediate action. The unfolding controversy spotlights significant questions about governance and accountability in Maharashtra's land administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)