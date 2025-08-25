Left Menu

NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Alleges Massive CIDCO Land Scam

NCP leader Rohit Pawar has called for the resignation of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat over an alleged land scam in Navi Mumbai. Pawar claims to have extensive evidence proving Shirsat's illegal land allotments as CIDCO chairman. The legitimacy of these claims continues to be debated in political circles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:57 IST
NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Alleges Massive CIDCO Land Scam
Rohit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political revelation, NCP leader Rohit Pawar demanded the resignation of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat, charging him with orchestrating a land scam in Navi Mumbai. Pawar alleges possession of substantial evidence implicating Shirsat in illegal land disbursements exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.

Pawar asserts that during Shirsat's tenure as CIDCO chairman in early 2024, he unlawfully facilitated land allotments to a family in Navi Mumbai, bypassing established legal procedures. This claim is supported by a trove of documents, including government reports and legal affidavits, which Pawar has presented to the Chief Minister.

Despite the gravity of these allegations, responses vary within the political arena. While NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal stresses the need for verification of the evidence, the opposition calls for immediate action. The unfolding controversy spotlights significant questions about governance and accountability in Maharashtra's land administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025