Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Naxal Funding Network with Charges Against MBM Members

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three members of the banned Moolwasi Bachao Manch, linked to a Naxal outfit, for illegal fund collection and distribution in Chhattisgarh. The case highlights methods of fund channeling to further CPI(Maoist) activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 00:10 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Naxal Funding Network with Charges Against MBM Members
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a comprehensive chargesheet against three individuals linked to a banned Naxal-affiliated organization, Moolwasi Bachao Manch, for their roles in illegal financial operations in Chhattisgarh. The agency alleges that these activities were designed to support the CPI(Maoist) agenda in the state.

The three men, Gajendra Madvi, Laxman Kunjam, and Raghu Midiyami, all held significant positions within the organization, which the Chhattisgarh government banned in 2024. These arrests stem from an investigation into the recovery of Rs 6 lakh from two associates, intended for deposit into various accounts under the direction of Maoist leaders.

Initially registered by Bijapur police and later taken over by the NIA, the probe revealed that funds were funneled through MBM to support Maoist initiatives, including protests against state security measures. Midiyami, as local president, was identified as a key figure in managing and distributing these funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025