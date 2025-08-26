NIA Cracks Down on Naxal Funding Network with Charges Against MBM Members

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a comprehensive chargesheet against three individuals linked to a banned Naxal-affiliated organization, Moolwasi Bachao Manch, for their roles in illegal financial operations in Chhattisgarh. The agency alleges that these activities were designed to support the CPI(Maoist) agenda in the state.

The three men, Gajendra Madvi, Laxman Kunjam, and Raghu Midiyami, all held significant positions within the organization, which the Chhattisgarh government banned in 2024. These arrests stem from an investigation into the recovery of Rs 6 lakh from two associates, intended for deposit into various accounts under the direction of Maoist leaders.

Initially registered by Bijapur police and later taken over by the NIA, the probe revealed that funds were funneled through MBM to support Maoist initiatives, including protests against state security measures. Midiyami, as local president, was identified as a key figure in managing and distributing these funds.

