Left Menu

Scam Unveiled: Fake Appointments Rock Dehradun's Cleanliness Committee

The Uttarakhand High Court is reviewing a significant scam involving fake appointments in Dehradun's Cleanliness Committee, with fraudulent payments reaching Rs 80 crore. The case, initiated by a local petition, is under investigation with a focus on 99 unverified appointments between 2019 and 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 26-08-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 01:01 IST
Scam Unveiled: Fake Appointments Rock Dehradun's Cleanliness Committee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court is currently scrutinizing a massive scam involving fake appointments within the Dehradun Municipal Corporation's Cleanliness Committee. Payments for these fraudulent appointments have reportedly amounted to a staggering Rs 80 crore.

This revelation came to light following a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dehradun resident Vikesh Negi, who alleged that numerous appointments made between 2019 and 2024 lacked proper records. Subsequent investigations have suggested that these appointments were invalid, yet payments continued in their names.

The state government informed the court that a FIR has been registered, with ongoing investigations into the case. The division bench, consisting of Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, has scheduled the next hearing for November 10, as they delve deeper into this unsettling scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025