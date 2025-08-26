Scam Unveiled: Fake Appointments Rock Dehradun's Cleanliness Committee

The Uttarakhand High Court is currently scrutinizing a massive scam involving fake appointments within the Dehradun Municipal Corporation's Cleanliness Committee. Payments for these fraudulent appointments have reportedly amounted to a staggering Rs 80 crore.

This revelation came to light following a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dehradun resident Vikesh Negi, who alleged that numerous appointments made between 2019 and 2024 lacked proper records. Subsequent investigations have suggested that these appointments were invalid, yet payments continued in their names.

The state government informed the court that a FIR has been registered, with ongoing investigations into the case. The division bench, consisting of Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, has scheduled the next hearing for November 10, as they delve deeper into this unsettling scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)