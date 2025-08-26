UN Experts Condemn Repression of Khmer Krom in Viet Nam, Demand Urgent Action

United Nations human rights experts have voiced serious concern over escalating repression against the Khmer Krom Indigenous Peoples in Viet Nam, highlighting a troubling pattern of arrests, intimidation, and religious and cultural restrictions. The experts urged the Vietnamese Government to immediately release detained activists and end practices that violate international human rights standards.

Systematic Harassment of Human Rights Defenders

In a strongly worded statement, the experts denounced reports that Khmer Krom human rights defenders, Theravada Buddhist monks, and cultural rights advocates have faced systemic harassment, criminalisation, and repression.

“Peaceful efforts to promote Indigenous identity, cultural expressions, and religious freedom should never be treated as a threat to national security or public order,” the experts said.

At least 17 Khmer Krom monks and activists have been arrested, including:

Venerable Thach Chanh Da Ra

Kim Khiem

Thach Ve Sanal

Venerable Duong Khai

Venerable Thach Quy Lay

Venerable Kim Sa Ruong

Venerable Thach Chop

Thach Nha

Kim Khu

Venerable Kim Som Rinh

Thach Nga

Thach Xuan Dong

Danh Minh Quang

To Hoang Chuong

Thach Cuong

Danh Set

Lam Vong

Many of them were subjected to unfair trials and harsh sentences, despite engaging only in peaceful activities such as advocating for cultural rights, teaching Khmer language, or promoting freedom of religion.

Reports of Torture and Temple Raids

Some detainees were reportedly tortured or ill-treated during pre-trial detention, raising alarm among human rights monitors.

The experts cited disturbing cases involving the Tro Nom Sek temple in Vinh Long province, an independent Theravada Buddhist temple that resisted state pressure to merge into the government-backed Vietnam Buddhist Sangha. Authorities allegedly carried out violent raids, demolished parts of the temple, disrupted Khmer language classes, and forcibly defrocked monks.

Human rights defenders documenting these violations were also reportedly targeted and detained.

Longstanding Discrimination Against the Khmer Krom

The Khmer Krom, an Indigenous group in the Mekong Delta region, have historically faced systemic discrimination in Viet Nam. For decades, they have reported restrictions on their religious practices, cultural traditions, and linguistic rights.

Activists advocating for greater recognition of these rights have been subjected to arbitrary detention, intimidation, and excessive sentencing. UN human rights mechanisms had previously raised concerns in 2021 and 2022, warning Viet Nam against using vague national security laws to silence minority groups.

UN Calls for Immediate Action

The UN experts urged the Vietnamese Government to:

Recognise and protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples and religious minorities .

End the use of vague security laws to criminalise peaceful activism.

Release all individuals detained solely for exercising their rights.

Guarantee that detainees have access to legal counsel, family visits, and adequate medical care.

They stressed that Viet Nam has binding obligations under international human rights law to uphold the freedoms of expression, religion, assembly, and cultural participation.

International Implications

The statement underscores broader concerns about shrinking civic space in Viet Nam, where journalists, environmental defenders, and minority activists have faced increasing repression. International rights groups warn that the treatment of the Khmer Krom reflects a pattern of state control over religious and Indigenous communities, with potential consequences for Viet Nam’s international reputation.

The UN experts confirmed they are in ongoing communication with the Vietnamese Government about these issues and called for urgent corrective measures to prevent further violations.