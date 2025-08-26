Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

In a decisive move, Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador amid claims of Tehran orchestrating antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. This marks Australia's first such expulsion since World War Two.

The decision follows intelligence reports from the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) indicating Iran's involvement in targeting Jewish sites, contributing to a rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents since the Israel-Gaza conflict reignited in October 2023.

Australia plans to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization while maintaining the safety of its diplomats by relocating them to a third country. The expulsion has garnered mixed reactions, with support from various Australian Jewish and Iranian communities.

