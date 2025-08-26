Left Menu

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia has expelled Tehran's ambassador following accusations against Iran for antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Despite no injuries, the incidents, involving attacks on Jewish sites, underscore rising tensions since the Israel-Gaza conflict. Iran's ambassador has been given seven days to leave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:01 IST
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador amid claims of Tehran orchestrating antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. This marks Australia's first such expulsion since World War Two.

The decision follows intelligence reports from the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) indicating Iran's involvement in targeting Jewish sites, contributing to a rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents since the Israel-Gaza conflict reignited in October 2023.

Australia plans to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization while maintaining the safety of its diplomats by relocating them to a third country. The expulsion has garnered mixed reactions, with support from various Australian Jewish and Iranian communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

 India
2
Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

 Global
3
Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

 Global
4
Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025