Sydney Sweeney's Triumphant Return: 'The Housemaid's Secret' in the Works!

Sydney Sweeney is anticipated to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel to the successful film 'The Housemaid'. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney is in talks to not only star in 'The Housemaid's Secret' but also serve as an executive producer. The sequel, produced by Lionsgate, is set to be directed by Paul Feig and follows the second novel in Freida McFadden's trilogy.

While Sweeney's involvement as an executive producer is confirmed, official casting confirmation is still pending. Amanda Seyfried, who starred alongside Sweeney in the original film, will also take on an executive producer role for the sequel. Despite her character's absence in the novel, the potential for her involvement remains open.

Directed by Paul Feig, 'The Housemaid' was a box office success, prompting Lionsgate to approve its sequel, 'The Housemaid's Secret'. The project has been in pre-production, with filming aimed to begin this year. Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate's motion picture group chair, cited the film's strong global box office performance and social media buzz as key factors in driving the sequel's development.

