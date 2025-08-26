India Strengthens Maritime Security with New State-of-the-Art Frigates

In a significant enhancement of India's maritime capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned two cutting-edge stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, into the Indian Navy at the Eastern Naval Command on Tuesday.

These vessels, part of the advanced Project 17A, symbolize a leap in design and weaponry, reflecting India's growing maritime interests, especially along the eastern seaboard. The commissioning marks a pivotal moment as two frontline combatants, built at separate shipyards, simultaneously join the fleet.

The new frigates feature a significant local contribution, aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and they underscore India's dedication to becoming self-reliant in defense manufacturing, enhancing the Navy's readiness and maritime defense across the Indian Ocean Region.

