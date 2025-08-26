Left Menu

India Strengthens Maritime Security with New State-of-the-Art Frigates

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has commissioned two advanced stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, at the Eastern Naval Command. These ships are part of Project 17A, highlighting India's maritime advancements. The frigates feature improved design and weapons, underscoring India's commitment to self-reliance and maritime security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:30 IST
India Strengthens Maritime Security with New State-of-the-Art Frigates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant enhancement of India's maritime capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned two cutting-edge stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, into the Indian Navy at the Eastern Naval Command on Tuesday.

These vessels, part of the advanced Project 17A, symbolize a leap in design and weaponry, reflecting India's growing maritime interests, especially along the eastern seaboard. The commissioning marks a pivotal moment as two frontline combatants, built at separate shipyards, simultaneously join the fleet.

The new frigates feature a significant local contribution, aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and they underscore India's dedication to becoming self-reliant in defense manufacturing, enhancing the Navy's readiness and maritime defense across the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lebanon's Bold Move: New Plan to Disarm Hezbollah

Lebanon's Bold Move: New Plan to Disarm Hezbollah

 Global
2
Revolutionizing Agri-Lending: Perfios Partners with SatSure for Space-Driven Insights

Revolutionizing Agri-Lending: Perfios Partners with SatSure for Space-Driven...

 Global
3
KGMU Issues New Code of Conduct for Nurses

KGMU Issues New Code of Conduct for Nurses

 India
4
Rheinmetall Strengthens European Defense: Bulgarian Joint Venture Unveiled

Rheinmetall Strengthens European Defense: Bulgarian Joint Venture Unveiled

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025