India Strengthens Maritime Security with New State-of-the-Art Frigates
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has commissioned two advanced stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, at the Eastern Naval Command. These ships are part of Project 17A, highlighting India's maritime advancements. The frigates feature improved design and weapons, underscoring India's commitment to self-reliance and maritime security.
- Country:
- India
In a significant enhancement of India's maritime capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned two cutting-edge stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, into the Indian Navy at the Eastern Naval Command on Tuesday.
These vessels, part of the advanced Project 17A, symbolize a leap in design and weaponry, reflecting India's growing maritime interests, especially along the eastern seaboard. The commissioning marks a pivotal moment as two frontline combatants, built at separate shipyards, simultaneously join the fleet.
The new frigates feature a significant local contribution, aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and they underscore India's dedication to becoming self-reliant in defense manufacturing, enhancing the Navy's readiness and maritime defense across the Indian Ocean Region.
(With inputs from agencies.)